Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) will host the free Your Medicare in 2023 seminar Friday, Oct. 21, from 2-3 p.m., featuring an explanation on how Medicare participants can evaluate plan changes for the coming year.
The event will be held in the Maury Regional Annex at 1223 Trotwood Ave. in Columbia.
Sherri Craig with the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will provide information on what changes could be made in the Medicare Part D (prescription drug benefit) and Medicare Advantage (supplemental) plans in 2023. The seminar will also address the importance of performing an annual plan comparison and changes in Medicare costs.
The Medicare Part D Annual Enrollment Period is Oct. 15-Dec. 7. MRMC encourages all Medicare participants and anyone planning to enroll in the near future to attend this free seminar.
To register, visit the Classes & Events page at MauryRegional.com or call 931-381-1111, Ext. 2445.
In addition, Maury Regional Medical Center SHIP volunteers are trained to offer assistance to Medicare recipients who would like their Medicare Part D options reviewed. To make an individual appointment, visit Volunteer.MauryRegional.com to obtain a form and return it to Volunteer Services. Forms are also available in the Volunteer Services Office at 1222 Trotwood Ave., Suite 112, in Columbia. Once the form is returned, individuals will be contacted to schedule an appointment for a one-on-one review.
—MRMC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.