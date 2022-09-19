Maury Regional Health has welcomed several new doctors to its staff over the past month.
Cardiologist
Mercy Chandrasekaran, MD, FACC, a specialist in cardiology, has joined the medical staff at Maury Regional Medical Center. She is associated with Vanderbilt Heart-Columbia.
Dr. Chandrasekaran received her medical degree at Jawahar Medical Foundation’s Annasaheb Chudaman Patil Memorial Medical College in Dhule, India. She completed a residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.
Dr. Chandrasekaran is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease.
Vanderbilt Heart-Columbia is located in Suite 401 of the MRMC Pavilion at 1220 Trotwood Ave. in Columbia. For more information, call 931.388.8622 or visit MauryRegional.com/Heart.
Pathologist
Nihar Hotchandani, MD, a specialist in pathology, has joined the medical staff at MRMC. He is associated with Opus Pathology/PCA Southeast.
Dr. Hotchandani received his medical degree at M.S. Ramaiah Medical College in Bangalore, India. He completed his anatomic and clinical pathology residency at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. He completed fellowships in surgical pathology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.; cytopathology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia; and genitourinary pathology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He also completed an internship in internal medicine at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.
Dr. Hotchandani is board certified in anatomic pathology and clinical pathology, as well as cytopathology.
Podiatrist
Rhennetta J. Bork, DPM, a specialist in podiatry, has joined the medical staff at MRMC. She is associated with Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Centers in Columbia.
Dr. Bork received her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree at Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine & Surgery in Iowa. She completed an internship and residency in podiatric medicine and surgery at Ascension St. John Hospital Podiatric Medicine & Surgery in Detroit.
Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Centers is located at 1503 Hatcher Lane, Suite 100, in Columbia. Dr. Bork’s office hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 931.388.9922.
ENT Specialist
Maury Regional Medical Group opened a new practice in August with the addition of Frances Mei Hardin, MD, an ear, nose and throat specialist.
Dr. Hardin will treat a variety of conditions, including thyroid and parathyroid disease, sinus issues, allergies, nasal airway obstruction, skin cancers of the head and neck, obstructive sleep apnea, ear infections and many other conditions.
“My practice will focus on both medical and surgical interventions for a vast array of ear, nose and throat diagnoses for both adult and pediatric patients,” Dr. Hardin said.
Dr. Hardin completed her undergraduate education at the University of Notre Dame. She obtained her medical degree at Case Western University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio, and completed her residency at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
Maury Regional Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat is located in the Maury Regional Medical Office Building, Suite 305, at 1222 Trotwood Avenue in Columbia. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. To make an appointment, call 931.540.4259. For more information, visit MauryRegional.com/ENT.
Interventional Cardiologist
Interventional cardiologist Mazen Khalil, MD, has joined the medical staff at MRMC. He is associated with Vanderbilt Heart-Columbia.
Dr. Khalil received his medical degree from American University of Beirut in Lebanon and completed a residency in internal medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology.
Vanderbilt Heart-Columbia is located in Suite 401 of the MRMC Pavilion at 1220 Trotwood Avenue in Columbia. Dr. Khalil’s office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 931.388.8622 or visit MauryRegional.com/Heart.
Orthopedic surgeons
Orthopedic surgeons Christopher M. Loftis, MD, and Carson D. Strickland, MD, have joined the medical staff at MRMC. They are associated with Mid-Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic.
Dr. Loftis specializes in shoulder and elbow surgery, with a special interest in arthroscopic shoulder surgery and shoulder replacement surgery. He received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine in Memphis. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Missouri Department of Orthopedic Surgery in Columbia, Mo. Dr. Loftis completed a fellowship in shoulder and elbow surgery at the Texas Education and Research Foundation for Shoulder and Elbow Surgery in Houston.
Dr. Strickland specializes in foot and ankle surgery, with a special interest in total ankle replacement, charcot arthropathy and hindfoot and ankle reconstruction. He received his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, Ga. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center/Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed a fellowship in foot and ankle surgery at OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, N.C.
Mid-Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic is located at 1050 North James Campbell Blvd., Suite 200, in Columbia. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 931.381.2663 or visit MauryRegional.com.
—Maury Regional Health
