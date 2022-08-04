Maury Regional Medical Center has welcomed three new specialists to its medical staff in recent weeks.
Urologist
Troy R. Larson, MD, a specialist in urology, has joined the medical staff at MRMC. He is associated with Maury Regional Medical Group and will see patients at Maury Regional Medical Group Urology in Columbia.
Dr. Larson received his medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington, Vt. He completed a residency in urologic surgery at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, Fla.
The specialists at Maury Regional Medical Group Urology treat adults experiencing a range of conditions that affect the urological system, including kidney stones, urinary tract infections, incontinence, cancers of the prostate and bladder and male reproductive health.
Larson has special areas of focus in male reproductive and sexual health, female urology, endoscopic and microscopic management of urologic diseases and complex urinary stone disease.
Maury Regional Medical Group Urology is located at 1222 Trotwood Avenue, Suite 601, in Columbia. Larson’s office hours are Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 931-840-8547 or visit MauryRegional.com.
Emergency Medicine Physician
Joshua Cragun, MD, a specialist in emergency medicine, has joined the medical staff at MRMC.
Dr. Cragun received his medical degree from F. Edward Hebert Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education–Air Force in Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.
He is board certified in emergency medicine.
Podiatrist
Danielle L. Malin, DPM, a specialist in podiatry, has joined the medical staff at MRMC. She is associated with Premier Foot and Ankle Care.
Dr. Malin received her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. She completed a residency in podiatric surgery at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Conn. She is board certified in foot surgery.
Malin is available to see patients by appointment in the Premier Foot and Ankle Care office located at 1412 Trotwood Avenue, Suite 39, in Columbia. Hours are Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.-noon on Friday.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 931-901-0296 or visit MauryRegional.com.
—MRMC
