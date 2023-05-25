Giles County’s annual Memorial Day Program is set for 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Sharewood Park Amphitheater.
“As we gather again to remember and honor those who served our country in the military and have left us this past year, we want to invite and encourage everyone to attend,” Giles County Veterans Services Officer Barry Alsup said.
The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Army Brigadier Gen. Bill Forrester. Local veteran organizations will be represented and County Executive Graham Stowe will read the names of all veterans who have died in the past year. Small flags will be placed in their honor.
Gen. Forrester spent more than 31 years as an Army officer and senior executive with diverse international management experiences in organizations of varying size and complexity. He is a former Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, the former Director of Army Safety and a published author specializing in leadership, safety, training and team building.
Forrester’s key assignments included the deputy Commanding General for the U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division (Republic of Korea), Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army’s flight training at Fort Rucker and Commander of the 159th Aviation Brigade (101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Ky.) during the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.
Forrester was a Master Army Aviator with awards and decorations including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star, Legion of Merit (three awards), Air Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the U.S.’s and Australian Parachute Badges.
He retired from the U.S. Army in 2009.
A native of Pulaski, Forrester and wife Nancy have two married children and four grandchildren. The Forresters currently reside in Huntsville, Ala., where he serves on various non-profit organizations and is active in Huntsville’s Rotary Club.
Pulaski Citizen Live will stream the event live, for those who can’t attend.
—Staff Reports
