On December 17th, 2022, we gather to Remember and Honor our deceased Veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery located in West Nashville.
We are proud to announce that for the second year in a row that every grave will have a wreath. This was made possible due to the hard work of our local fundraising groups and supporters with over 13,000 wreaths paid for by private donations. It is a heartfelt, humbling experience to see the entire cemetery covered with wreaths and filled with family and friends honoring their loved ones. This completes our mission to put a remembrance wreath on the graves of our heroes.
Join us on Saturday, Dec. 17, for our Honor Ceremony at 11 a.m. followed by the public wreath laying at 11:30 a.m. Please come and support our veterans with over 13,000 veterans along with over 3,000 family members interred with them.
We will live stream our 11 a.m. Honor Ceremony at www.facebook.com/waamtsvc.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) national organization that co-ordinates remembrance wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 3,400 cemeteries in all 50 states, at sea and abroad to honor our fallen veterans. Last year over 2 million wreaths were purchased nationwide to ensure that the legacy of duty, service, and the sacrifice of each veteran is never forgotten.
Our mission is never complete, every year more veterans and their families are interred here. To help us reach this total, please sponsor veteran’s wreaths at $15 each. Help us get others involved by sharing your support and challenging your family, friends, and community to further this mission. We REMEMBER their lives and sacrifices, HONOR all who served and TEACH our younger generations the cost of freedom.
Volunteers are needed Friday, Dec. 16, to help unload the trailers and stage the live balsam remembrance wreaths as they arrive from Maine for the distribution on Saturday.
—Wreaths Across America
