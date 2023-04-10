USAF Airman Dakota Bassham meets the first USAF “Top Gun” 1949, Lt. Col. James H. Harvey III, who was a pilot with the 332nd fighter group’s 99th Flight squadron, best known as the Tuskegee Airmen.
Harvey is best known as the first African-American USAF jet fighter combat pilot to fight in the Korean War.
In 2006, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Bassham, a graduate of Richland High School, is stationed at Joint Base Charleston.
He is married to fellow RHS grad Grayson Bailey Bassham.
