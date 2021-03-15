Senior Master Sergeant Kyle H. Fox retired from the United States Air Force Feb. 28, 2021, after 26 years, 13 days of dedicated service.
Fox was the material section chief of the 388th Maintenance Group, 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, where he led 209 airmen in nine functional areas spanning three diverse sections. He governed munitions maintenance and support for 78 F-35A aircraft worth $7.8 billion and overseas facilities and equipment valued at $33 million while coordinating and resolving issues regarding morale, welfare, safety and quality of life for the munitions flight personnel.
Fox grew up and graduated from high school in Lynnville and joined the Air Force Feb. 15, 1995. His background includes various duties working in the munitions career field. His assignments include bases in Florida, South Korea, Qatar, England and Utah.
He received numerous awards and decorations, including the Meritorious Service Medal (4 OLC), Air Force Commendation Medal (1 OLC), Air Force Achievement Medal (1 OLC), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal (Bronze Star), Iraq Campaign Medal (Bronze Star), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal (1 OLC) and Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon (Gold Border).
