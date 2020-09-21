Capt. John L. Bub relieved Capt. Mark Schram July 24 as commander, Maritime Prepositioning Ship Squadron Three.
The change of command ceremony was small with MPSRON 3 staff in attendance due to COVID-19.
In keeping with the spirit of naval tradition, Schram and Bub initiated the passing of command by reading their orders aloud.
After taking command, Bub, a Pulaski native, talked about the challenges of working in a forward deployed command during this time. He thanked everyone for their dedication and said, “I am looking forward to working with the staff to continue to improve the operations of MPSRON 3.”
MPSRON 3, operating in the western Pacific, maintains tactical control of the 15 ships carrying afloat prepositioned U.S. military cargo for the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. The squadron’s mission is to enable force from the sea by providing swift and effective transportation of vital equipment and supplies for designated operations.
—Capt. John Bub
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.