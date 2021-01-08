Due to the pandemic, there will be no Unity March in downtown Pulaski Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Day, according to the Giles County Branch of the NAACP.
The local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People annually organizes programs on MLK Day, a national holiday.
This year, instead of having programs that day, speeches by Keidron Turner, a Belmont University student, and the Rev. Anthony Bledsoe, pastor of Solid Rock Baptist Church, will be pre-recorded, uploaded and broadcast virtually on the chapter’s Facebook page, according to Benita Cross, first vice president of the Giles County Chapter.
More information will be announced later.
—Giles NAACP
