The Giles County Chapter of the NAACP will host a Unity March and Program in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 16.
Citizens are invited to assemble at the Giles County Courthouse Gazebo beginning at 10:45 a.m. The Unity March will get under way at 11 a.m., traveling down North First Street to the Greater Richland Creek Central Building on Bledsoe Road.
Once there, the program with speaker Richard Kemp will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call 931-347-7755 or 363-6698.
—Giles NAACP
