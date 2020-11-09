Martin Methodist College (MMC) and the Giles County Public Library are excited to co-host a virtual author event with Homer Hickam, best-selling author of "Rocket Boys."
Homer Hickam is the best-selling author of the "Coalwood" series of memoirs, the "Josh Thurlow" series of World War II fiction and numerous other novels and non-fiction books.
His many literary awards include the Clarence Cason Award for Non-Fiction and the Appalachian Heritage Writer's Award for his memoirs and fiction. His memoir, "Rocket Boys," was adapted into the film titled October Sky.
A Vietnam combat veteran, Hickam has also been a coal miner, scuba instructor, NASA engineer and paleontologist.
The event will take place virtually on Zoom Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m.
Registration for the event is currently open through Eventbrite’s website, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-author-event-with-homer-hickam-tickets-126144235805.
—MMC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.