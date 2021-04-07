Martin Methodist College’s Songwriter’s Dream series is set to return April 8 to the Campus Green, after a long hiatus due to Covid-19. The first show back has an awesome round of three creative artists, including Country artist and former NBC’s “The Voice” contestant Kirk Jay.
According to Jay, he was born in Bay Minette, Ala., in 1995 and grew up in extreme poverty. Finding refuge in music amidst his family’s economic struggle, Jay was raised like many southern children, singing in church. He began playing drums and singing in the choir, but by his teenage years, he moved toward a passion that would lead to some incredible musical opportunities.
“I had been singing all my life, and really the only one in my family to really get into music outside of church, but at 17 years old, in 11th grade, I won a talent show that actually came with music scholarships, and I think that was the first time I really thought my passion for music could go somewhere,” Jay said.
Unfortunately, as life often goes, his success was soon followed by a series of hardships and struggles.
“I lost my grandfather, and I found myself struggling to focus academically because of the hurt from that loss and everything that was going on,” Jay said. “I eventually dropped out of school my senior year of high school.”
Jay began working a construction job in Mississippi to provide for his family, but his passion for music continued to burn strong in his soul.
“I was really struggling with where I was at, and I just decided I had to pursue my dream of creating and performing music professionally. This concerned my mother, but I promised her I would get my diploma, and I did that.”
In 2014, Jay had the chance to perform before Country Music icon Teddy Gentry of the band Alabama, making a huge impression upon the legend. He went on to highlight several open mic nights in clubs around Alabama, steadily building his reputation as unique country talent with his band Kuntry Funk — such a great band name — and a following fan base.
Jay went on to try out for the 15th season of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2018 and became part of Country music superstar Blake Shelton’s team. Jay went on to place third overall among the talented contestants, lasting until the season finale. His success on the show launched him onto the national Country music industry scene.
“To me, my experience on “The Voice” was about the relationships I was able to build with the other artists, stars and guests on the show,” Jay said. “I enjoyed connecting with the other artists and seeing what we could create, even beyond the show. I just enjoy performing and laying down tracks with my friends from the show.”
According to Jay, his love for all types of music growing up has made for some pretty awesome experiences throughout his career thus far, having had the opportunity to meet and work with many he listened to in his youth.
“I have a very eclectic taste in music, and always did growing up listening to everything from old and newer Country to Disney Channel music and artists like Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga,” Jay said. “So, with my wide taste in music, it has been a crazy dream come true to meet or get to work with artists like Blake, Gentry, Rascal Flatts, Richie McDonald of Lonestar, Nelly, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, Gwen Stephani, Kelly Rowland, John Legend and so many more.”
In his post “Voice” writing and recording work, Jay said he tries to keep in mind some advice coach Shelton gave him during the series.
“I try to write and perform what I experience in life, because, to me, it has to be something that is real that you went through or someone else went through that you can convey for them,” Jay said.
“Blake once told me that you can’t just sing the song, you have to serve the song and perform it with such emotion, feeling and a belief in what you are singing that it makes the audience listening want to know the backstory of what you went through and why you went through that experience.”
Another music sage Jay counts himself extremely fortunate to have befriended and worked with is Alabama legend Lenny LeBlanc.
“Lenny is simply one of the greatest and one of my favorite songwriters of all time,” Jay said. “He just has a good spirit and you can tell him anything when writing and working with him. He is seldom wrong. He inspires me and has helped me tremendously in creating music. He is a great writing partner and friend that I never want to lose.”
Looking forward to the MMC show, Jay says he cannot wait to be able to break free and jam with the other performers, knowing this performance will be the right medicine for both he and the audience.
“You know, a performance like the show at Martin makes you see how really good you are by how the crowd reacts,” Jay said.
“I hope the audience walks away inspired and finds healing in the music. We go through so much in our daily lives and have been dealing with so much with the pandemic. People want to feel alive and free again. Music will do that. Music is my happy place, so when I am in the studio working on or on-stage performing music, nothing else really matters. Music heals.”
