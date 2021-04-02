A favorite local live performance staple, Martin Methodist College’s Songwriter’s Dream series will be back on the scene April 8 along the campus green, after a long hiatus due to Covid-19. The first show back has an all-star bill with three awesome artists, including a genuine Country music superstar, Lee Roy Parnell.
If you are an avid Country/Americana/Blues-Rock music listener, particularly of the 1990s era, Parnell is no stranger to you. If you are a more casual or recent observer of these musical styles, the name may be new to you but his writing will not be.
For instance, one of Parnell’s songs made famous by other artists, “Worry B Gone,” a co-write with Gary Nicholson and the late great songwriter’s songwriter Guy Clark, can be found on the fourth studio album of a veteran singer-songwriter turned current Country Music superstar that you might have heard of — Chris Stapleton. Previous to that, the song was also recorded by the likes of Clark, Hayes Carll, Stoney LaRue and a duet between the Country Music Pirate Poet Kenny Chesney and the Red Headed Stranger himself, Mr. Willie Nelson.
And that’s just one of his popularly written songs with that kind of reach across the genre’s wide-range of high caliber artists. Parnell also co-wrote two big country hits to reach the Top 40 during the 1990s, “That’s My Story by Collin Raye” and “Too Much” by the Pirates of the Mississippi. Along with his incredible song-writing that has found its way on to numerous albums, Parnell is widely known for his soulful vocal and skillful slide guitar contributions to many artists’ works such as Mary Chapin Carpenter, Trisha Yearwood, Steve Warner, David Lee Murphy and Delbert McClinton.
And we have not even gotten to his own successful recording and performance career that is still rocking strong. Parnell has seen his share of chart-topper success throughout his career with hits like “A Little Bit of You,” “Givin’ Water to a Drowning Man,” “Heart’s Desire,” “I’m Holding My Own,” “Love Without Mercy,” “Tender Moment” and “What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am.” He has also experienced Grammy and Country Music Association Award nomination-worthy collaborative work with Flaco Jimenez and the Fairfield Four.
According to Parnell, music runs deep in his DNA having come from a very musically talented Texas family. His life’s calling became evident very early on through some once in a lifetime opportunities.
“Music has always been a big part of my life since I was a little boy, and we had a very musical household growing up,” Parnell said.
“My father was best friends with Bob Wills. I remember playing on stage with Bob when I was 6 years old. Music was always a part of my life. Naturally, I only knew two ways of life, ranching and music. And I will tell you one thing, music sure was a lot better way of life to be into.”
Parnell said that his biggest musical influence during his adolescent years that would lead to his style of writing, performing and especially his slide guitar skills was the late Southern Rock icon Duane Allman and the renowned Allman Brothers Band.
“We get shaped a lot in our teen years, so what you listen to in your teen years is going to come out in the music you create,” Parnell said.
“For me, that is Duane Allman and the Allman Brothers. And during the pandemic, I have leaned on the music of my youth to make me feel better. It is like a tonic. Better than booze, drugs or anything.”
Working his way up through the ranks for over a decade, Parnell cut his teeth playing clubs throughout Texas and New York before landing in Nashville, becoming a regular performer at the world-renowned Bluebird Café. He soon earned a publishing contract and then began a very successful solo career.
“I became very serious about music when I was 14 years old, and I set out at a very early age for this way of life,” Parnell said.
“When I moved here there was not a place for me on Country radio. I was a R&B roadhouse Rock guy with Country flavorings. We had to mine all that Country and push it up in the mix. So, while I was always pushing for more R&B, the industry was always pushing for more Country sounds. It was an interesting fence to straddle. The way records were made in the 1990s is no more. I lived in a really interesting time and I was right in the middle of it. We rode high for many years. It is like a wave; it comes and goes. But some of us are lifers. Being able to create and perform music all these years with a lot of lifelong friends has been a very noble calling. I am very grateful I have gotten to do this in my life, to any degree of success.”
Parnell is quick to remind aspiring artists and listeners alike that success is much more than commercial hits.
“Success is what you make it. Success for me was never taking my music into places I was uncomfortable. It was always honest. And I have suffered monetarily because I would not play that game. I just could not do that to my music. I had to be honest. I had to be real. And, if I failed, at least I failed by doing something I believed in. That I could live with. Commerce and art are two totally different things. It depends on which side you are going to stand on. You do need to look at the market and see how people are making the music and getting records out there, but be honest with yourself and your art. Music is something that lives within you. You just have to learn how to facilitate the music and getting it out of you.”
Although his career has seen its fair share of commercial hits, in Parnell’s opinion, one of the major sources of his success has come through the relationships and unique opportunities he has had along the way. Parnell has had the great fortune of touring, collaborating and befriending many of the industry’s finest such as The Allman Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, McClinton, Clark and the late, great poet of the common man, Merle Haggard.
“Guy Clark was my dear friend and one of the greatest American song writers that ever lived, and his house and workshop was seven minutes from my house,” Parnell said.
“I would go over there in the mornings, and we would either write songs or work on building guitars, beautiful flamenco style guitars that Guy built by hand. But it was all very Zen like. Guy’s door was always open to young writers. If a new writer came to town and they called him, he did not look at as ‘I am the great Guy Clark,’ but rather he wanted to see what they had to offer. Something fresh and new. I thought that was so admirable of him to leave that door open. He did that for me.”
The late-greats, Haggard and Mel Tillis are also among the songwriting sages that befriended and passed on nuggets of golden wisdom to Parnell along the way.
“Merle Haggard told me something one time I never will forget, he said, ‘Lee Roy some of us are born to carry the burden of the music, and you are one of them,” Parnell said.
“Now that is a touchstone you can always go back to when you are feeling insecure with the music you are creating or the show you are playing. I asked Haggard one time about the process of songwriting, and he said ‘Oh, God, do not ask me that. I do not understand it and I do not like to think about it because I am afraid it will just go away.’ That’s the way I feel about it. The subconscious, that is where all the great stuff is. That is where the truth is. That is where you got to get, and the getting there is difficult. We have so much distraction in our lives, and writers need solace and solitude, as Mel Tillis once told me. I spend a lot of time alone, and it is cathartic. It is all a part of the exercise to stay a creative force.”
Originally hailing from the great state of Texas, Parnell joined the ranks of many of his Lonestar state musical heroes by being inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. Like many of his Hall of Fame peers, Parnell has an interesting take on the magic of a great song.
“What makes you so drawn to a song that makes you want to listen to it again and again?” Parnell said.
“That is a magical thing between that writer, producer and that artist. All of that had to come together to touch you. Or maybe you hear a raw writer. Every time I hear Chuck Cannon play Poison it kills me. It is one of the most perfectly written songs I have ever heard in my life, but it is because it is so imperfect. It is infectious and it will not leave you alone. There is a big difference between a really good song and a great song.”
Very different from the full band rocking style of his regular live show, according to Parnell, a more intimate show like the upcoming Songwriters Dream performance gives the audience a songwriter’s point-of-view.
“A show like this at Martin Methodist is very introspective and the object of this is getting a writer’s view of songs,” Parnell said. “It is great for a guy like me, a seasoned veteran, to be in the mix of young writers, young blood. A show like this is like Nashville, a convergence of talent. Change happens from the inside out, and that change happens with young writers and artists in the mix with older writers and artists.”
For those attending the show, Parnell gives fair warning that the artists too have been affected by the pandemic regarding performing, but he and his fellow artists are working hard to prepare for the show in order to give their best.
“I have not played a show since February of last year,” Parnell said. “I will fess up right now to the audience. Performing is a very physical thing. No matter how much you sing at home, your voice has to get ready. You got to get back to singing again, so I have been back vocalizing again and singing daily, just a little bit. You have to be careful. It is tender. You would not send Nolan Ryan out to the mound if he had been sitting the bench for a year. You just cannot do it without him warming up and getting ready first. So, I am doing it, and it is a chore. It is hard, because the older you get, the harder it is. But my will is more than my fortitude. And the same with playing, but luckily, I have been playing sessions. I love playing my guitar. The slide has been on my hand and it is sounding really good.”
And while much of the nation is undergoing vaccination to combat the dreaded Covid-19 virus and move forward to better days, Parnell believes he and his fellow artists will deliver a dose of soul medication through their music on Thursday, April 8.
“Music is medicine,” Parnell said. “We are medicine men and women just trying to carry that message out to everyone we can.”
