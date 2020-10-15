Mobile Boutique Celebrates Grand Opening

Over Yonder Mobile Boutique celebrates its grand opening Sept. 29 with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Giles Chamber. Over Yonder Mobile Boutique has no brick and mortar store, but will set up in multiple places. Check their social media pages for daily locations. Celebrating are (from left) Chamber Office Manager Ann Basinger, Chamber President Trevan Rose, shoppers, Steve and Gayla Pierce, owners Luke and Asheton Pierce, Tammy Flanagan, Nancy and James Teeples and Chamber Ambassador Heather Ayres. GC Chamber / Submitted
