Maury Regional Health is launching an extensive $115 million facility improvement plan to enhance patient care and experience, according to CEO Martin Chaney, MD.
“This will be the first major construction project at Maury Regional Medical Center in approximately 20 years to enhance the patient experience and expand access to care,” Dr. Chaney said. “As more patients continue to choose Maury Regional Health for their care, we are recruiting physicians to support growing service lines, offering additional services and expanding our facilities to meet the changing needs of our community.”
The facility improvement plan for the Maury Regional Medical Center campus will include the addition of two new floors to the patient tower with the seventh floor being completed for high acuity patient care and the eighth shelled for future expansion.
The Emergency Department will be fully renovated and expanded with 10 additional treatment areas, for a total of 48. The medical center will also complete renovations in the main in-patient surgical unit and add at least four new out-patient surgical suites in the Pavilion, along with a new central sterile processing department.
The childbirth floor will expand, adding three post-delivery patient rooms and one delivery room to accommodate a growing number of births.
The cafeteria on the ground floor and café on the first floor will undergo full renovations.
Exterior upgrades will be completed to modernize the facade and create a new drive-through lane separating traffic from the drop-off area at the main entrance to enhance safety.
The Heart Center, which recently upgraded two cardiac catheterization labs, will have expanded procedural areas following the relocation of cardiac rehabilitation to a more accessible area on campus.
New color palettes and finishes will be mirrored in public spaces throughout the project timeline.
Maury Regional Health will also establish a health park in Lawrenceburg to provide primary care and a physician specialist clinic.
Maury Regional Health has selected Wold Architects & Engineers as the design and construction firm. Wold is a full-service design firm focused on sustainable architecture and engineering for education, government, health care and senior living communities.
Funding for these projects will be obtained through a variety of sources, including a bond issuance, an energy-as-a-service agreement, a state grant and vendor partnerships.
“On Dec. 16, 1953, Maury Regional Health opened its doors and admitted our first patient.” Chaney said. “For the past 70 years, we have welcomed generations of newborns and provided life-saving care to patients. As we embark on this renovation and expansion plan, we strengthen our commitment to provide clinical excellence and compassionate care to our region for decades to come.”
—MRH
