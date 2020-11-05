Maury Regional Health has partnered with the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) to offer a free virtual seminar about how Medicare participants can evaluate plan changes for the coming year. The pre-recorded presentation is now available at MauryRegional.com/Medicare.
Sherri Craig with the SHIP office in Mount Pleasant leads the seminar, which provides information on what changes can be made in the Medicare Part D (prescription drug benefit) and Medicare Advantage (supplemental) plans in 2021.
During the presentation, Craig also addresses the importance of performing an annual plan comparison to ensure the best coverage based on each individual’s unique needs and discusses how the Medicare website can be used to compare plans.
The Medicare Part D Annual Enrollment Period continues until Dec. 7. Maury Regional Health encourages all those who are Medicare participants and/or anyone planning to enroll in the near future to watch the seminar available at MauryRegional.com/Medicare for more information about the enrollment process and plan comparisons. This online presentation is being offered in lieu of the medical center’s traditional in-person seminar.
Medicare recipients who would like to have a free Medicare Part D plan comparison can work with trained SHIP volunteers to review options for next year. Comparisons are performed by volunteers at the SHIP office in Mount Pleasant and by volunteers who serve through the Maury Regional Medical Center Volunteer Services office.
To request a plan comparison: contact SHIP — toll free at 1-877-801-0044 or locally at 931-379-2927, or via email at sctn.ship@sctdd.org — to ask for a comparison worksheet to be mailed, emailed or faxed to you. Or contact Maury Regional Medical Center Volunteer Services at 931-380-4047 or download the worksheet at MauryRegional.com/Medicare.
Learn more about Medicare at Medicare.gov.
