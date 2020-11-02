Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) is one of only 124 hospitals nationwide to receive an award from the American College of Cardiology for the organization’s success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association’s clinical guidelines and recommendations.
MRMC received the American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) Chest Pain — Myocardial Infarction (MI) Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2020.
The Chest Pain — MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease — specifically high-risk heart attack patients.
“This award from the American College of Cardiology demonstrates the commitment to outstanding patient care that our cardiology, emergency department and emergency medical services (EMS) teams exhibit each and every day,” said Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson. “At Maury Regional, we constantly measure and evaluate our clinical processes with national guidelines to ensure we are meeting and surpassing the industry standards for health care. I am grateful to all our physicians and staff members for the life-saving care they provide to our patients experiencing a heart attack.”
To receive the Chest Pain — MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award, MRMC demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain — MI Registry for four-consecutive quarters in 2019 and performed with distinction in specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
“As a Silver Performance Award recipient, Maury Regional Medical Center has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Michael C. Kontos, M.D., FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain — MI Registry Steering Subcommittee. “By meeting the award requirements set forth by the registry, Maury Regional has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that nearly 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling, cardiac rehabilitation and others.
Services available at MRMC for those experiencing a heart attack include emergency medical services (EMS), emergency department, cardiac catheterization laboratory, heart implants (defibrillators and pacemakers), cardiac diagnostics, an in-patient cardiac unit and cardiac rehabilitation. Learn more at Heart.MauryRegional.com.
