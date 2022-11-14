Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography (CT) as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).
CT scanning — sometimes called CAT scanning — is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions. MRMC offers CT exams in the Outpatient Imaging Center adjacent to the medical center and in the Emergency Department for patients whose physician orders an exam as part of their diagnosis.
“We are thrilled to receive this accreditation for our CT services,” said Maury Regional Health CEO and Chief Medical Officer Martin Chaney, MD. “Our radiologists and imaging professionals work hard to provide quality and safe exams for our patients. We are extremely proud and grateful for what they do.”
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
Learn more about Maury Regional Health’s imaging services at MauryRegional.com.
—MRMC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.