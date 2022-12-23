Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital and Home Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
MRMC underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on Nov. 8. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with MRH standards spanning several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management.
“We’re proud to receive accreditation by The Joint Commission in both of our hospital and home care programs,” said Maury Regional Health CEO Martin Chaney, MD. “Providing safe and quality patient care is our top priority and something we pride ourselves in. Our physicians and hospital staff do such a great job of making sure our patients are well cared for, and I thank them for their dedication.”
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and reviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing executive with The Joint Commission. “We commend Maury Regional Medical Center for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
For more information on The Joint Commission, visit JointCommission.org.
To view a list of providers, services and more information from MRMC, visitMauryRegional.com.
—MRMC
