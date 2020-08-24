The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) for its demonstrated expertise in treating patients with chest pain by awarding re-accreditation as a Chest Pain Center with Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI). MRMC has been an accredited chest pain center since 2008.
PCI, also known as coronary angioplasty, is a nonsurgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or to reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack. Hospitals receiving this designation from the American College of Cardiology have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have interventional PCI services available around-the-clock.
“Maintaining this accreditation is a team effort as our staff and physicians work diligently at all levels to provide outstanding care for our heart patients,” said Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson. “I am extremely proud of the team who made this designation possible.”
The American College of Cardiology awarded MRMC with this re-accreditation following a rigorous assessment of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack. Facilities that achieve this accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that earnestly support the organization’s efforts to provide better patient education and improved patient outcomes. They also have formal agreements with other facilities that regularly refer heart attack patients to their facility for primary PCI.
“When it comes to the heart, prompt treatment can make a significant impact on patients’ outcomes,” Watson said. “It is the dedication and commitment to excellence this team exhibits every day that has saved many lives.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. with approximately 647,000 Americans dying from heart disease each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. Other heart attack symptoms include but are not limited to:
• Tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw
• Shortness of breath
• Cold sweat
• Unusual tiredness
• Heartburn-like feeling
• Nausea or vomiting
• Sudden dizziness
• Fainting
Services available at MRMC for those experiencing chest pain include Emergency Medical Services (EMS), emergency department, cardiac catheterization laboratory, cardiac diagnostics, inpatient cardiac unit and cardiac rehabilitation. Learn more atHeart.MauryRegional.com.
