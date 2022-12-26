Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) has been ranked No. 1 in Tennessee for medical excellence in major orthopedic surgery and for patient safety in joint replacement in the 2023 CareChex® Awards by Quantros, Inc.
MRMC also ranked No. 1 in the market for medical excellence in hip fracture care as well as major orthopedic surgery, and for patient safety in heart failure treatment and joint replacement. In addition, MRMC was recognized as being in the top 10% in the nation in the following areas:
Medical Excellence
• Gall bladder removal
• Hip fracture care
• Joint replacement
• Orthopedic care
• Major orthopedic surgery
• Spinal fusion
• Spinal surgery
Patient Safety
• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
• Heart failure treatment
• Joint replacement
• Major orthopedic surgery
• Pneumonia care
• Spinal fusion
• Spinal surgery
“Maury Regional’s rankings in this year’s CareChex® Awards by Quantros further demonstrate our commitment to providing top-notch patient care,” said Maury Regional Health CEO Martin Chaney, MD. “I’m proud of our physicians and staff for their dedication to our patients. Without them, this type of recognition would not be possible.”
CareChex® evaluates the performance of more than 4,700 hospitals across the nation with awards based on cumulative performance across the most recent three years of public data. Evaluations for medical quality include processes of care, outcomes of care and patient experiences in the areas of medical excellence and patient safety. The results enable health care organizations to compare their performance against other providers in the nation, region, state and market.
CareChex® Awards are powered by the Quantros Quality Outcomes Analytics Software. Quantros is a leading provider of software-based solutions and services to health care. Unlike other publicly available award rankings, CareChex® awards are based on comprehensive risk-adjustment methodology and do not include any self-reported data.
Visit MauryRegional.com/CareChex to view additional 2023 CareChex® rankings.
—MRMC
