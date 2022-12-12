Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) is resuming meetings of its grief support group, which provides a supportive environment for those experiencing loss to share experiences, resources and coping strategies.
The grief support group meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia and is facilitated by MRMC Chaplain Lyndall Propst. According to Propst, support group meetings allow participants to begin to process their grief in a safe space with other individuals who may be experiencing similar emotions and circumstances. During the December meeting, the group will focus on strategies for managing grief during the holidays.
“This may be the first time your family will gather for the holidays without your loved one,” Propst said. “While others may be enjoying the most wonderful time of year, if you have a loved one who passed away this year, you may not feel like a festive person at this time. This group will be for encouragement and support as we navigate the holiday season. We hope to acknowledge your grief and lend a helping hand in planning for those gatherings where others, while well-intentioned, may not understand your loss and feelings.”
The next meeting of the grief support group will take place Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. in the MRMC Auxiliary Conference Room, which is located on the first floor of the medical center at 1224 Trotwood Ave in Columbia. Advance registration is not required to attend. For more information, call 931.540.4243.
“You may only wish to come and listen, which is perfectly fine,” Propst said. “This is designed to be a safe space for you to be in the midst of your grief.”
In addition to the grief support group, Maury Regional Health is currently offering in-person support groups relating to breast cancer, cancer, diabetes, stroke and age-related depression and anxiety. Learn more at MauryRegional.com/Support.
—MRMC
