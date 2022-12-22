Here are tips for living healthier with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
If you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), everyday activities can be a challenge because the condition affects your ability to breathe properly. But by taking steps to take care of your health and manage your condition effectively, there’s no need to let COPD get in the way of living your best life.
“Having a strong respiratory system is vital to good health,” said J. Spencer Jensen, M.D., a specialist in pulmonary and critical care medicine with Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Pulmonary & Critical Care. “It can be tough living with COPD because it can be difficult to breathe. Some other symptoms of COPD include a recurring cough, excess amounts of mucus, shortness of breath, wheezing or tightness in the chest area, and those affected may also have frequent colds, low energy levels or swelling in the ankles, feet or legs.”
Here are some do’s and don’ts to keep in mind if you have COPD:
• Don’t smoke. One of the best ways to protect your lungs and stop your COPD from getting worse is to quit smoking if you still smoke.
• Do exercise regularly. You may think you can’t exercise if you have COPD, but exercise is another great thing you can do for your lungs. Low- to moderate-intensity exercise helps strengthen lungs and can boost the amount of oxygen in your body. Of course, always check with your doctor before starting any new activity to make sure it’s safe for you to do. You may also want to inquire about pulmonary rehabilitation services. Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) has designed a comprehensive cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation program aimed at getting patients back to normal activities as quickly and safely as possible.
• Do follow a healthy diet. COPD can drain your energy, so to keep energy levels high, it’s best to eat a number of small meals throughout the day instead of a few big ones. Follow a well-balanced diet that prioritizes fiber- and vitamin-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats. Don’t eat too much salt, because it can cause you to retain fluids, which can increase the amount of mucus in your lungs. Dairy, fried foods, alcohol and caffeine may also exacerbate symptoms. Drink plenty of fluids.
• Do practice breathing exercises. By routinely doing breathing exercises, you can help increase the amount of oxygen that flows through your lungs. These exercises are also good at reducing stress and anxiety, which is something people with COPD may feel when their breathing is difficult.
• Do take precautions to avoid illness. When you have COPD, there’s more of a chance of developing complications from illnesses like a cold, the flu or COVID-19. So take steps to protect yourself, such as getting recommended vaccines (including flu, pneumonia and COVID-19), washing hands often, wearing a mask when around groups of people and avoiding anyone who is sick.
• Do prevent allergy flare-ups. Many people with COPD also have allergies. If you are one of them, avoid allergy triggers like pollen, dust and pet dander. Talk to your doctor about what you can do to effectively treat your allergies so they don’t exacerbate COPD symptoms.
• Don’t spend time around lung irritants. Since people with COPD have more sensitive lungs, being around any type of irritant can make the condition worse. Avoid things like secondhand smoke, air pollution, dust and fumes from chemicals, paint or cleaning products, as well as mold and mildew.
“Consult with your health care provider if you feel you should make an appointment with a pulmonary medicine specialist,” Jensen said. “Our specialists at MRMG Pulmonary & Critical Care are here to help keep your respiratory system strong.”
Patients may be referred to MRMG Pulmonary & Critical Care by a primary care provider or specialist for diagnosis and treatment of lung-related conditions.
Contact the MRMG Pulmonary & Critical Care office at 931.490.7775 or go to MauryRegional.com/Pulmonology for more information.
