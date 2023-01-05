Have you always wanted to quit nicotine but never found something that works for you? Maury Regional Health is offering a free four-class series to help.
The nicotine cessation classes will meet on four Tuesdays in the New Year: Jan. 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7. Each class begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at Maury Regional Medical Center.
The classes will meet in the private dining room near the cafeteria. Sharon Dobbins, a respiratory therapist and former smoker, will lead the sessions.
“Quitting cigarettes, vaping products and smokeless tobacco may be the single most important thing a person can do to improve their health,” said Dobbins. “As a former smoker, I can personally relate to the challenges that come with trying to stop using tobacco products and encourage those who are trying to quit joining this supportive group session.”
According to the CDC, cigarette smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths each year in the United States. This is nearly one in five deaths. The article then states; even people who smoke fewer than five cigarettes a day can have early signs of cardiovascular disease. Smoking causes diminished overall health, increased absenteeism from work, and increased health care utilization and cost.
Regardless of your nicotine choice, Maury Regional Health wants to help you on your journey to quitting.
Advance registration for the nicotine cessation program is requested so that course materials may be prepared. To register, visit MauryRegional.com/Classes-and-Events or call 931.840.4446.
—MRMC
