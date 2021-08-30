STRHS Pulaski officials have announced the addition of Terri-Lynn Philpot, MD to the medical staff and to the staff at First Choice Health in Pulaski.
“We are so excited to add Dr. Philpot to our amazing medical staff,” hospital CEO Jim Edmondson said. “Dr. Philpot’s skills and interests filled a huge need in our community. While by definition, a Family Practice physician takes care of patients, as they say, “cradle to grave,” we have really needed to find a physician who desires to see more patients who are advancing in age. For the purpose of clarity, patients my age or older. I am so happy Dr. Philpot decided to make Giles County her home.”
Philpot received her medical degree from the American University of Integrative Science in Cole Bay, St. Maarten, and completed her family medicine residency at Indiana University in Indianapolis, where she has most recently completed a fellowship in geriatric medicine. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Geriatrics Society.
Philpot is joining the health care team at First Choice Health in Pulaski where she will offer services such as but not limited to acute and chronic illness management, medical care for adults and adolescents, reproductive health, inclusive medicine, skin procedures, joint injections, annual wellness exams, sports physicals and more.
For additional information regarding Philpot, call First Choice Health at 363-3086.
—STRHS Pulaski
