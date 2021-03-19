STRHS Pulaski officials have announced the addition of Dr. William (Bill) See to the hospital medical staff. Dr. See specializes in pediatrics and will see patients at First Choice Health in Pulaski.
“We are pleased to have Dr. See joining our staff,” hospital CEO Jim Edmondson said. “He has a dynamic personality, a tremendous love of children and a very strong work ethic. We are committed to finding physicians and specialists for Giles County who will provide superb health care, alleviating the inconvenience of unnecessary travel. I believe the addition of Dr. See, along with existing pediatrician, Dr. B. Shane Robinson gives parents the assurance of excellent pediatric care close to home.”
Dr. See received his Bachelor of Science degree from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. He received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville and completed his pediatric internship at Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa. Dr. See recently obtained his Master of Business Administration from Martin Methodist College in Pulaski. He is a Board Certified pediatrician and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Dr. See’s pediatric services will include preventive care, sick visits, dietary counseling, newborn care, child illness care, minor injury care, hospital care and more, providing a full range of health care needs for children of all ages.
Dr. See began seeing patients at First Choice Health Pulaski the week of March 15. For additional information regarding Dr. See or to make an
appointment, call 363-3086.
—STRHS Pulaski
Log In
