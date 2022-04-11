The University of Tennessee Southern’s next installment of the long-running Songwriter’s Dream concert series is set to take place Thursday, April 21, in the Gault Fine Arts Center. The show will feature a vast array of songwriting talent, including Jon Vezner, Andrea Weaver and Grammy and Dove award winning artist, Ashley Cleveland.
Like many of the artists who grew up during the era of Cleveland’s formative years, she has pulled from a wide variety of musical styles and influences, as the listening formats of the day provided.
“I think I grew up in the great era of music, as I started really noticing and responding to music in the 60s and began playing music in the 70s,” Cleveland said.
“To me, those were the golden years of music, particularly in Rock-N-Roll, which I love. Back then, Top-40 radio was so broad and interesting. You could hear James Taylor and the Rolling Stones on the same station. And then there were the great southern bands like the Allman Brothers at that time. I was really into the acoustic artists like Crosby, Steels and Nash, Paul Simon and Joni Mitchell, but then also the soul artists like Stevie Wonder. I was into all of it. There was a real breath to the kinds of music you were exposed to then. Every artist is influenced by what they listen to and these artist from all that I grew up listening to were like guide posts to what I wanted to get to. It helped understand the mechanics of how songs work.”
Due to her eclectic musical consumption growing up, musical genre labeling and identity has been something of a riddle for Cleveland throughout her career.
“I cannot think of a particular genre that I landed on and thought this is what I want to do, but rather, once I realized I could sing, I wanted to try to do it all,” Cleveland said.
“I always had a drive to perform. The beauty of starting to play and perform when you are young — like I did at 16 years old, playing in clubs and knowing only five Neil Young songs and five chords I knew and played badly — there is a lot of hubris that accompanies that point in life. I got a job from a friend’s brother, who owned a restaurant, and allowed me to play for tips while people had lunch. People never really responded, and often they tipped me to take a break. But I did not pay the slightest attention to the idea that I may not be any good. I thought if somebody just put a tip in the jar, they must like me. So, for me, it was less about if other people like me and my artistry, and it was more that this was something that I loved. Once I recognized I had a natural gift for singing and playing — if you have an aptitude for something and are gifted in such a way, you can make a lot of progress quickly — I just kept doing it.”
Following high school, Cleveland attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville, where she became close friends with another future famous female artist you might have heard of — Pam Tillis. This friendship would help change the forward motion of Cleveland’s life in music.
“The wonderful thing that happened to me there was that I came across a young woman, Pam Tillis, the daughter of Mel Tillis,” Cleveland said.
“At that time, there were a lot of clubs with live music along the Cumberland Strip that ran through the middle of campus. I walked into one of the clubs one night where she happened to be performing, and I was just knocked out by her talent of singing and playing. She and I really hit it off as friends and musically. We started a musical duo playing around clubs on campus, across the state and regionally. That was really my training. I knew I was fairly good with words and loved to write in general, but I did not know anything about songwriting. Pam was the first person who asked me if I thought about writing a song. I was like no, there are too many good songs out there to learn already. She really encouraged me to try it. So, we started writing songs together, and one of those songs, her father heard, liked and asked if he could publish. I was so excited and thought, well, I guess that means I am a songwriter.”
Cleveland would go on to drop out of college, move to northern California where her mother resided and begin playing the club circuits there. She continued to write during this time and eventually found success with it that would lead to her move to Music City, U.S.A., and her award-winning professional music career.
“Music was all I cared about,” Cleveland said. “I had a lot of jobs, but all I wanted to do was create and perform music. Northern California is a beautiful place, but there was no music industry there. I did not know anyone in Los Angeles or New York, which felt intimidating, so I thought, since I am a native of Tennessee, I would just go home. I reconnected with Pam, whose career was really taking off, and she offered me a room at her house. So, I packed up everything, which was nothing but hopes and determination, and moved to Nashville in 1984. I played songwriter shows around town where people would hear me and ask me to sing on their demos, which soon led to me getting hired as a background vocalist on albums for a number of years. Simultaneously, I signed a publishing deal, but I still wanted to be not only the songwriter, but also the performer on the songs. They let me make demos of my songs and get those to various record labels. It took a while, but eventually Ahmet Ertegun of Atlantic Records heard me on someone else’s demo which led to my first record deal with the label in 1990 and my first record release in 1991. And I went on to make 10 records over the next 30 years.”
Throughout her writing and performing career, Cleveland has worked out her life authentically through song, whether that be her relationship with God and others, her nearly 25-year substance use disorder recovery journey or just the matters of everyday life.
“I have always been drawn to artists like Joni Mitchell who were so personal in their lyrics, and I really have worked out my life in my lyrics,” Cleveland said.
“It has always been super important to me. I have always gone for writing emotionally driven lyrics that say something deep and true with music that had an interesting roots base to it. Because of my life’s transitions and journey early on in my career, my interest as a writer was really revolving faith issues. I did not set out to be a contemporary Christian artist, but those were just the kinds of things I was writing about. I have always felt the music and the lyrics should conspire together to make some sort of emotional connection to the listener. There are all kinds of ways to write the song, but the way the melody and words dance together has to draw people in and give them a sense of ownership to it. You can just say things a lot better in a song. You can talk about harder things in a song and it just hits people differently. This is why I love songwriters shows like this. To be able to go out and hear unbelievable songwriters, and to hear songs from the writers as they were originally imagined, it is so inspiring and beautiful.”
Along with her musical career, Cleveland serves as a bi-vocational pastoral associate helping people with spiritual direction at her church, Church of the Redeemer in Nashville, and is also a two-time author.
If you are interested in hearing her songs and more of the stories behind those songs, be sure to catch Cleveland at the next Songwriter’s Dream show, April 21, at UTS. Learn more at SWDseries.com.
