In November 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed November as “National Alzheimer’s Disease Month.”
According to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, every November since has been recognized as a month to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and acknowledge the struggle faced by more than five million Americans, and their families, currently living with the disease.
In his proclamation, President Reagan said, “The emotional, financial and social consequences of Alzheimer’s disease are so devastating that it deserves special attention. Science and clinical medicine are striving to improve our understanding of what causes Alzheimer’s disease and how to treat it successfully. Right now, research is the only hope...”
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene this month signed a proclamation recognizing November as Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.
The proclamation reads, “Whereas, Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, degenerative disease of the brain causing memory loss and cognitive decline that seriously affects a person’s ability to carry out daily activities; and whereas, more than 120,000 Tennesseans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to Alzheimer’s Tennessee; and whereas, during the pandemic families living with Alzheimer’s have experienced increased burden due to isolation and fear; and whereas, Alzheimer’s Tennessee has responded to the crisis by creating virtual and online programs as well as continuing to offer in-person services and a 24/7 Helpline at 1-800 Alz-GATE (1-800-259-4283); and whereas, the online programs have had over 40,000 views from individuals seeking support and education; and whereas, according to the National Institute on Aging, Alzheimer’s disease is currently ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, but recent estimates indicate that the disorder may rank third as a cause of death for older people; and whereas, according to US Against Alzheimer’s, someone in the United States develops the disease every 65 seconds; and whereas, November of 2020 marks the 37th Anniversary of President Ronald Reagan’s Proclamation of Alzheimer’s Disease Month in the United States.
“Giles County recognizes individuals, families, friends and caregivers dealing with the effects of Alzheimer’s disease, the researchers seeking treatments and a cure, and the education and support services provided by Alzheimer’s Tennessee.”
Alzheimer’s Tennessee provides support, education and advocacy through its offices across the State in Knoxville, Cookeville, Johnson City, Nashville and Tullahoma. The organization’s Adult Day Service Program, “Howard Circle of Friends,” provides therapeutic activities and safe socialization for seniors and respite for their caregivers.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s Tennessee and support the vision to “Make Alzheimer’s a Memory” go to alzTennessee.org.
—Staff Reports
