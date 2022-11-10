As the holiday season begins in earnest, local volunteers are hard at work making sure it’s a Christmas to remember for those in need.
First Baptist Church of Pulaski will once again serve as a drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child, a project of international non-profit Samaritan’s Purse, that provides gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need. In its 11th year partnering with the project, FBC continues to see the community band together to collect hundreds of gifts each year. These shoebox gifts include items such as toys, stuffed animals, school supplies and hygiene items among other things.
“This project is a chance for me to help others understand that they can be a missionary right here in Giles County,” Drop-Off Site Coordinator Amanda McMilin said. “It is practicing the very definition of the Great Commission found in Matthew 28. Through Operation Christmas Child, we are going into all the nations, sharing the love and goodness of our Savior. Through jump ropes, soccer balls and toothbrushes, we can be a small part of entire families, even entire villages, coming to know Jesus, and that is incredibly exciting!”
FBC will be accepting these gifts during National Collection Week Nov. 14-21 when thousands of volunteers will work together across the nation toward a goal of collecting a record 12 million shoeboxes.
The local drop-off center will be open Monday-Friday of National Collection Week from 5-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday from noon-2 p.m., and on the final day, Nov. 21, from 8-10 a.m.
Ardmore, Tenn., also has a drop-off location at Cash Point Baptist Church, as well as Ardmore, Ala., at First Baptist Church of Ardmore.
To find out more about how to pack a shoebox, track your shoebox’s final destination and even build a shoebox online, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
For those outside of Giles County, the website also has a helpful feature that allows users to find local drop-off locations and hours.
