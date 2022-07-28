Oliver Wellness & Massage celebrates the opening of a new tanning service line with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Giles Chamber. The team includes Kim Harwell, future massage therapist Carrie Johnson, owner and Licensed Massage Therapist Hailey Oliver, owner Nic Oliver and Esthetician Samantha Thomas. Assisting with the celebration are Makeshift Manager Amanda McGowan and Chamber Diplomat Lynn Clark of Bank of Frankewing. Submitted
