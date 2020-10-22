Oliver Wellness & Massage Celebrates Grand Opening

Oliver Wellness & Massage celebrates it’s grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Giles County Chamber. Officially opening the 1187 W. College St., Pulaski, location are (from left) Chamber Ambassador Hagan Lamar, Wellness Coordinator Kayla Brown, Chamber Ambassador Heather Ayres, owner and Massage Therapist Hailey Oliver, Deputy Nic Oliver, Esthetician Madisen McMahan, Lisa Oliver, Lisa Jones, Pulaski Alderman Pat Miles, Chamber Office Manager Ann Basinger and Chamber Ambassador Coty Moore. GC Chamber / Submitted
