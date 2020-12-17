The Giles County Public Library has announced that more than 2,500 popular magazines in English and Spanish are now available to download and read on any device 24/7.
Users with a library card can read digital magazines alongside ebooks and audiobooks on Libby, the award-winning one-tap reading app from OverDrive, or by visiting https://reads.overdrive.com. Top titles include Garden and Gun and The New Yorker and many other popular publications supplied by ZINIO (previously available through the RBdigital app).
The library has so many amazing resources and we are so thrilled to announce this wonderful news. Libby is a great reading app for books and now to have access to over 2,500 popular magazines for free is awesome!
Digital magazines have no wait lists or holds, do not count towards checkout limits and provide readers the option to renew their selections. Giles County Public Library patrons can also download magazines to Libby for offline use. Readers can browse lists of magazines within the app and search by format to find available titles.
Named one of PCMag’s Best Free Software of 2019 and one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with the popular digital collections of libraries. These tailored collections offer ebooks, audiobooks and magazines including bestsellers and new releases in a variety of topics. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.
Readers may browse TN R.E.A.D.S.’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets and Chromebook. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle.” All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
To get started enjoying magazines, ebooks and audiobooks, download Libby or visit reads.overdrive.com.
—GCPL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.