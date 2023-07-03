Co-Owners Taylor Rose Dunnavant and Megan Coble cut the ribbon to officially open P4 Physical Therapy in Pulaski.
The pair were cheered on by numerous friends, family and community members at the ceremony performed by the Giles Chamber June 7.
Visit them at 1119 E. College St., Suite 3.
