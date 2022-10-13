Veterans Day is a time of celebration, a time to honor and show respect to those who have given their service to our community and the world. This year, local veterans groups, led by Giles County Veterans Services Officer Barry Alsup and the Giles Chamber, are partnering to paint the entire county red, white and blue in their honor.
Together, they are encouraging all local businesses, city municipalities, civic organizations and individual members of the community to pull out all the stops along with flags, red, white and blue bunting and signs in a show of appreciation.
This year’s festivities will also include a parade themed “Always Welcome Home.” Veterans of all branches of the military who have served in any capacity during times of conflict or peace, or who are currently serving are encouraged to take part.
“We are looking for all veterans to participate by riding on a float,” American Legion Post 60 Adjutant Diana Steelman said. “If they cannot ride or attend, we would like a picture to place on our float to honor their service.”
While organizers are asking all veterans to participate, they are especially looking for participation from World War II and Korean War veterans, along with veterans from any war or conflict. Family members of veterans who might not be able to ride on a float are encouraged to drive them in private
vehicles.
Additionally, businesses and organizations are invited to join in the fun with a vehicle or float to show your honor and respect to our veterans.
“We are working closely with the Chamber to make this a success,” Steelman added.
Participation is FREE; visit GilesCountyChamber.com and click on the “Events” tab to register by Nov. 8 at noon. For more information or if you would like to volunteer, reach out to Alsup at 363-2063 or Steelman at 309-9695.
