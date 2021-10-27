If you took elite-level EMS training, sprinkled in elements from endurance race event Tough Mudder and then added the flair of popular television show "American Ninja Warrior", you would have quite the combination.
You would have the Paladin Games.
This Saturday, Oct. 30, an event unlike any of its kind will come to the Pulaski campus of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System for a competition that, according to the event’s website, looks to “showcase the talents, skills and abilities of our EMS Heroes without the pressure of navigating a life-or-death situation.”
“The Paladin Games is the very first physical, mental, and spiritual challenge designed specifically for EMS professionals,” said Chad Young, creative director at Cassowary Creative Services. “We designed the games to challenge the mind, body and spirit of each competitor in a truly unique way.”
The competition features a wide array of mental and physical tests, ranging from a timed written exam, an ambulance obstacle course, to even a special “mud bog” in the watery surroundings of the famous STRHS pond.
“When we started this project, I had no idea that EMS workers were grouped together with ‘first responders’ like police and fire,” Young said. “The Paladin Games were designed with only EMS skills in mind. We want our community to see how special these men and women are and how unique their skill set really is.”
In keeping with the theme of our local EMS workers being community heroes, Young said the decision to adopt the name Paladin Games was an easy one.
“When we put this thing together, we really wanted to come up with something that encapsulated just how brave and courageous these workers are,” Young said. “We thought the Paladin — a medieval-type hero — was the perfect embodiment of that.”
In addition to the events themselves, there will be a special ceremony prior to one of the events to honor former the late Jimmy Thompson, who served as Pulaski Fire Department chief 1994-2011.
Prizes will be given away to the top teams at the event, with practical professional items included. Most impressive, perhaps, is the “active shooter response kit” that teams will be able to take home.
“When we first learned about the ‘active shooter bag’, that was something we immediately wanted to be able to give away to our competitors,” Young said. “Our sponsors jumped on that right away. That is something that we would hopefully like to see virtually every EMS unit in our region have access to at a moment’s notice.”
The event is open to the public, free of charge, as EMS members from Tennessee’s South Central Region showcase their skills in live competition. The South Central Region includes EMS Service Locations in Bedford, Coffee, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Perry and Wayne counties.
In addition to the actual competition, food trucks and an exclusive video game trailer will offer additional entertainment for those in attendance.
“Jim Edmondson and Dustin Blade have worked especially hard to make these games a reality,” Young said. “But the business leaders, Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford, Pulaski Fire Chief Don Collins and executives at the Rescue Squad have made this celebration possible. Without the city’s support, we could have never made this happen.”
Saturday’s event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude around 2 p.m. on the campus of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System. The event is expected to be held rain or shine.
More information on the event can be found by searching “The Paladin Games” on Facebook, or visiting www.thepaladingames.com.
