What better way to celebrate the upcoming holiday season than with parades of floats, lights and Christmas cheer! Best of all, social distancing and hygienic decorum can be practiced at these events.
Whether you come to be a delighted spectator or to participate in the parade, let the joy of the season warm your spirits. Ring in the holidays with these annual Giles County festivities.
Elkton
One of the first parades engaging in this year’s merry celebrations is the city of Elkton Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m.
Lineup will begin at 4 p.m. at Elkton Elementary School and judging will start at 4:15 p.m.
Elkton Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell said, with the sun setting shortly after 4:30 p.m. that evening, “floats that have lights will be exciting to watch.”
Caldwell assures that CDC guidelines will be followed for this outdoor event, and the only cancellation will be for rain.
The Grand Marshal will be Mary S. Mcfarland.
Trophies will be awarded for the Best of Parade, Mayor’s Choice, Christmas Spirit, Christmas Star, Most Patriotic, Tin Solider and Polar Express.
“I encourage folks to attend this year and show your Christmas spirit,” Caldwell said.
Entry forms can be found at Elkton City Hall, and late entry will be accepted on Dec. 5. For more information, email cityofelkton@elktontn.com or call 468-2506.
Lynnville
Adding to the merriment will be the city of Lynnville’s parade Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. Lineup will begin at 4 p.m. at Robert Dunnavant Park.
Pulaski
The Pulaski theme will be bringing it “Home for the Holidays” Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m.
With this being Brindley Construction’s 60th year serving the area, they will be leading the parade.
“And with peaceful memories of Mr. W.P. (Bill) Murrey, the gorgeous Murrey Sleigh will bring Santa Claus through town,” Giles County Chamber CEO Jessie Parker said.
For those wanting to participate, entry is free with registration ending Wednesday, Dec. 9, at noon. Applications will be provided at the Giles County Chamber, 110 N. Second St., Pulaski, or through registration at gilescountychamber.com.
Lineup will begin at 3:30 p.m. The parade will both begin and end at Giles County High School and will take the following route: north on First Street, west on Washington Street, south on Second Street, east on Cemetery Street, then south on First Street before returning to GCHS.
Awards will include: Overall Best of Show (based on theme, only floats are eligible); commercial first and second place float; church/religious first and second place float; non-profit first and second place float; youth/school first and second place float; first and second place small cart for small business; Best Religious Representation, Best Display of Lights; Best Decorated Vehicle entry and Best Horse entry.
“Everyone is invited to take the Evergreen Expedition the day of the parade as well,” Parker recommended. “With a little distance and patience, both events are wonderful COVID-friendly Christmas experiences.”
The Evergreen Expedition is located in the Giles County Agri Park and will be a drive-thru experience of approximately 30 decorated 7.5-foot Christmas trees. Each tree will have a sponsor — group, family or local business — who will decorate the tree.
The trees may be themed or however the sponsor so chooses. Each tree will be displayed with a sign with the sponsor’s name on it. This exhibit will be open Friday, Dec. 11, from 5-9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, from 6-10 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 13, from 5-9 p.m. and is free to attend.
To participate, register online at gilescounty
chamber.com/events by Thursday, Dec. 4, at noon.
Ardmore
The town and city of Ardmore will be having its Christmas parade Monday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. The Greater Ardmore Chamber encourages everyone to wear a mask, keep a 6-foot distance and frequently sanitize.
There is no entry fee, and those wishing to participate can receive an entry form at either the town or city hall or register at the parade. Lineup will begin as early as 4 p.m. on First Avenue West behind the high school.
Judging will be from 5-6 p.m. Prizes for first, second and third place floats will be awarded at this event. The route will be the same as in years past: to begin at Ardmore Avenue, make a left on Main, travel under the overpass, turn at the Annex building, take a left on Hamlett, continue to Main Street and return to the Alabama park.
Minor Hill
Due to COVID-19, the parade and city dinner are canceled this year.
Stay Tuned
Because of guidelines, recommendations, restrictions and concerns, information may be subject to change. Some details are still in progress.
