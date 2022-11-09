Giles County is adding a new tradition to its Veterans Day festivities this year with a parade to honor those in the county who have and are serving in all branches of the military. All have been asked to participate.
“We are thrilled to have been asked to be a part of this new tradition for our community,” Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker said. “We hope everyone will line First and Second Streets to thank these heroes with your flags, posters and cheers as they ride by.”
“There will be a float for those who can ride and there will also be entries of those who can drive our veterans that cannot ride on the float, family or friends,” American Legion Post 60 Adjutant Diana Steelman said. “The veterans who are residents of local assisted living centers and long-term care will be represented with their head shots on the float so that they too can be
recognized.”
Giles County Veterans Services Officer Barry Alsup has been thrilled by the response.
“This is proving to be a bigger deal than we could have imagined,” Alsup said.
“All veterans are invited to ride in the parade,” Parker noted, adding “there will be floats and vehicles lined up ready to host our heroes.”
Participants will line up starting at 9 a.m. at the Village Square Shopping Center. The parade route will head west on Washington Street; south on Second Street; east on College Street; north on First Street and then end again at the Village Square.
Breakfast
Other activities honoring local heroes will include a Veterans Day Breakfast served in the First United Methodist Church Basement from 7-8:45 a.m.
Ceremony
After the parade, the annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at the gazebo on the Courthouse Square. See details on page 2 of this special Veterans Salute.
Lunch
The ceremony will be followed by the Annual Stew Lunch at American Legion Post 60 at noon.
White Table Display
The Giles County Public Library will honor local military as well.
“We are doing the white table display and offering coffee and sweets to veterans,” Library Director Cindy Nesbitt said. “We have a great selection for kids to adults, non-fiction books about the different wars, military vehicles, nurses in the war, biographies and autobiographies of people who have served our nation and protected
our country.”
