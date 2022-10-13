The youth at the local Boys and Girls Club invite you to the Passport to Great Futures Luncheon set for Thursday, Oct. 20, from noon-1 p.m. at First National Bank’s Giles Heritage Theatre.
Come enjoy a delicious lunch, silent auction and performances by the kids. Individual tickets are $50; buy a table for eight for $1,000.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Devon Yurko at 424-5815 or [email protected] by Friday, Oct. 14. Submitted
