The Pulaski Garden Club’s September Pick of the Month is Heather Costello, seated in her lovely backyard with granddaughter Teagan Costello. Located at 207 Willa Circle, the sweeping manicured lawn and pathway lead up to a charmingly decorated porch. Evergreen shrubs and grasses add different textures, while red blooms pop with color to complement the home. Very much a labor of love, the yard and welcoming porch invite one to come on up and sit awhile. PGC / Submitted
