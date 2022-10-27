If you’re wondering what to feed your kids before trick-or-treating, look no further. You don’t want to send them out on an empty stomach, so here are a few sure-fire ideas appealing to kids that will help them not to gorge on candy alone on this fun night. And don’t worry, they’re all easy to make and easy to eat.
Everybody is happy when you say there are nachos for dinner. These are made with rotisserie chicken and loads of cheese and in one pan. What’s not to love?
Sheet Pan Chicken Nachos
3 cups shredded, cooked chicken
1 pkg. of your favorite taco seasoning mix
1 small yellow onion, diced
8-ounce can tomato sauce
1/4 cup freshly chopped cilantro
13-ounce bag tortilla chips
28 ounces shredded Mexican blend cheese
1/4 cup sliced scallions
For serving:
Sliced jalapeño
Guacamole
Sour cream
Lime wedges
Salsa
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Sauté onion until translucent; add chicken, taco seasoning, tomato sauce and cilantro and heat for five minutes uncovered.
Arrange tortilla chips in a single layer, overlapping slightly on two 13x18 inch baking sheets; spread the chicken mixture evenly over the chips, followed by the cheese.
Bake until the cheese is melted, 5-8 minutes; remove the nachos from the oven, sprinkle with scallions and serve immediately, with additional toppings.
*The chicken mixture can be made in advance and refrigerated up to two days, everything else can be arranged ahead as well. And, with one pan to cook and serve from, if you line it will foil, there is little to no clean-up. Now that’s a spooktacular Halloween dinner!
These easy air fryer grilled cheese “sandwitches” are a treat at any time with no tricks!
Air Fryer Grilled Cheese
4 pieces of your favorite sandwich bread
4 slices of your favorite cheese, mix and match if you like
3 Tablespoons of butter or mayonnaise
Spread butter or mayonnaise on one side of each piece of the bread; lay a piece of bread, spread side down in air fryer basket; top with 2 slices of cheese and place another piece of bread, spread side up, on top.
Cook sandwiches at 370 degrees for 4 minutes. Flip the sandwiches over and cook for another 4 minutes or until desired doneness; serve warm.
*You could add almost any sandwich meat, sliced apple or pear, bacon — almost anything you want.
With all your kids’ favorite snack ingredients, these super simple pepperoni pizza muffins are quick and sure to please.
Pizza Muffins
16 grands biscuits
1/3 cup olive oil
2 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 Tablespoon Italian seasoning
6 ounces sliced or mini pepperoni
1 jar of your favorite pasta or pizza sauce for dipping
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Open biscuits and cut each into quarters with kitchen knife or scissors; place in a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil, mixing to coat. Add mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning and pepperoni and gently toss to combine.
Fill each muffin tin with pizza roll mixture and then bake in 350 degree oven for 20-25 minutes or until tops are golden brown and cheese is melted.
Remove from oven and let cool for about 5 minutes, then serve with pasta or pizza sauce for dipping.
