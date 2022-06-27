IMG_20220529_135128 web.jpg

William (Abel) Holley of Pulaski will celebrate his 7th birthday June 30. Abel loves cutting grass with his lawn mower during summer break. He is the Pride and Joy of mother Ashley Holley of Pulaski, great-uncle Bubba and great-aunt Alice Gowan (guardians), grandparents, Rickey and Pat Holley and aunt “BB” Rebecca Stewart from Elkton.   Submitted

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.