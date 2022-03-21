Have you been looking for a way to really help people in your community? We might have just the opportunity for you. Many people have a hard time when they start Medicare. There are so many deadlines and choices to be made. Everyone could use a little help.
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) is a statewide program that provides free and objective counseling and assistance to people with questions or problems regarding Medicare and other related health insurance.
SHIP/SMP answers questions about: Original Medicare; Advantage Plans; Prescription Drug Plans; Supplements; Medicare Fraud and Abuse; Medicare-Covered Preventive Services; being under 65 and having Medicare; financial assistance with Medicare premiums; deductibles and co-pays and much more. We do not sell insurance.
SHIP/SMP is recruiting new volunteers. Training is provided both online and in-person. Our goal is to get volunteers ready to go out into their own communities into senior centers, assisted living facilities, churches, health fairs, etc. to make a real difference in people’s lives.
If you are interested, call 1-877-801-0044 or 931-379-2927, or email [email protected]
—SHIP/SMP
