The Giles County Public Library has partnered with the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture (UTIA) to provide more internet hotspots to the community.
Broadband internet access has become commonplace in many areas of Tennessee; however, residents of some rural counties still lack access, which can put students, business and lifestyles of these residents at a disadvantage.
As education, professional training and job seeking become more dependent on the internet, communities without affordable access are at risk of being left behind.
In response to this, UTIA Assistant Professor Dr. Sreedhar Upendram launched an initiative with startup funds and an Engagement and Outreach Grant that brings broadband internet to underserved rural communities across Tennessee.
Upendram started his work last year in Wayne County when he and a local community leader secured funds to purchase a set of mobile wireless hotspots for the area’s local library. Library patrons can check out these devices at no cost; all they were asked to do was fill out a survey about their internet needs.
The program quickly took off.
Since then, Upendram’s project has expanded from Wayne into both Bledsoe and Hancock Counties, each taking an individual approach to the broadband problem.
The Giles County Public Library has had a successful mobile hotspot program since 2015, having T-Mobile at first, and then transitioning to Verizon Wireless services. Upendram, along with Giles Extension Director Kevin Rose, has now expanded the Engagement and Outreach Grant to Giles County, by providing 10 AT&T mobile hotspots to the Giles County Public Library.
“I am very appreciative of the UT Institute of Agriculture and UT Extension for reaching out to the library to help better serve our patrons by providing additional hotspots for internet access,” Library Director Cindy Nesbitt said. “Hopefully the AT&T hotspots will better serve some of our patrons.”
Adult residents with a library card in good standing may check out a hotspot for one week on a first-come-first-served basis. These patrons will be asked to complete a short survey regarding hotspot usage, experience and willingness to pay for broadband internet.
Should all hotspots be out in the community in use, patrons can be placed on a reserve list for the hotspots and will be notified when it is their turn to borrow the hotspot.
For more information on borrowing hotspots, call the library at 363-2720.
