This year, Giles County Schools partnered with Giles Leadership to establish a Work Ethics program to reward hard working students who demonstrate the work ethic that local industry and post-secondary institutions value.
“The work ethics distinction was an initiative that began statewide several years ago, but we wanted to tailor it to meet the county’s individual needs,” CTE Director Jake Hammond said. “The purpose of the Work Ethics Distinction is a program that Giles County Schools and Giles Leadership have collaborated on to increase the efficiency of the pipeline to employment in Giles County and recognize students with the work ethic needed to succeed.”
Giles Leadership, a Giles County Chamber program, worked diligently to provide guidance, raise scholarship funds and develop an overall vision for the project.
Students who graduate with this credential illustrate that they are prepared to enter the workforce or successfully transition to college.
GCBOE and the Giles leadership team collaborated to develop 12 work ethic standards that local industry values as a desired trait in their employees. The 12 work ethic standards are centered around attendance, tardiness, discipline, being drug-free, GPA, CTE coursework, CTE CTSO competitions, post-secondary exploration, dual enrollment credits, employment, enlistment and enrolled status, career readiness standard through ACT benchmark scores, and industry awareness through job shadowing, internships and community service.
Fifty-four senior students met the requirements to be recognized.
“Finally, the Giles Leadership Group partnered with various sponsors across our great county to provide a $4,000 scholarship to two students, one from each school, who earned the Work Ethics Distinction!” Hammond said. “Our winners were Haley Jones from Giles County High School and Mohra Davaloz from Richland School.”
If you would like to know more about how you can support Giles County Work Ethics, contact Hammond at chammond@gcboe.us.
—GCBOE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.