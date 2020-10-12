Investigative Discovery’s “Living a Nightmare” will feature the episode “Trouble in Giles County” Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 9 p.m., and then be available to stream on ID GO.
The episode descriptor reads, “Business owner Larry Hughes goes missing from his Pulaski, Tenn., home. His distraught wife Mary Ann enlists police to investigate, but little do they know it will take a quarter-century to put the pieces of this sinister puzzle together.”
