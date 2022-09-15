Progressive Directions, also called PDI, has a new home in Giles County for its operation that assists 40 individuals and commits more than $1.5 million in local economic impact each year. Joining the Giles County Chamber for the celebration are Marianne Hutchison, PDI Vice President Jennifer Milauckas, Kaprina Hutchison, LeAnn Byrd, Taffe Cunnningham, Erika Weaver, PDI Vice President Rhonda Green, Chamber CEO Jessie Parker, PDI President/CEO Jay Albertia, Bobby Eubank, PDI EVP/CFO James Larson, Makenna Edde, Giles County Executive Melissa Greene, Derek Turnbaugh, State Rep. Clay Doggett, Bruce Entrekin and J.J. Brindley. GC Chamber / Submitted