20220801_112057.jpg

Progressive Directions, also called PDI, has a new home in Giles County for its operation that assists 40 individuals and commits more than $1.5 million in local economic impact each year. Joining the Giles County Chamber for the celebration are Marianne Hutchison, PDI Vice President Jennifer Milauckas, Kaprina Hutchison, LeAnn Byrd, Taffe Cunnningham, Erika Weaver, PDI Vice President Rhonda Green, Chamber CEO Jessie Parker, PDI President/CEO Jay Albertia, Bobby Eubank, PDI EVP/CFO James Larson, Makenna Edde, Giles County Executive Melissa Greene, Derek Turnbaugh, State Rep. Clay Doggett, Bruce Entrekin and J.J. Brindley.   GC Chamber / Submitted

Progressive Directions, also called PDI, has a new home in Giles County for its operation that assists 40 individuals and commits more than $1.5 million in local economic impact each year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.