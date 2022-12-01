Stacey and Robert Lindelof Jr. of Pulaski announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Tara Heaton to Brandon Delffs, son of Alan Delffs and wife Janae of Shelbyville and Alicia Huscher and husband Bruce of Tullahoma.
The bride-elect graduated from Giles County High School in 2015 and from Middle Tennessee State University with a B.S. in Psychology in 2021. Currently, she is completing her master’s in education at MTSU and is expected to graduate in December 2023.
She is the granddaughter of Rosemary and Thomas Cannon of Richmond, Texas, Elaine Lindelof of Pulaski and the late Robert Lindelof Sr.
The groom-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Tullahoma High School and is set to graduate from MTSU in December with a B.A. in Journalism.
He is the grandson of James Delffs of Shelbyville, the late Clara Delffs and Patricia Phillips of Winchester.
The couple will wed June 3, 2023, at Cascata Springs in Lewisburg.
