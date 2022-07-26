At the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America’s National Convention in July, Bill L. Roper of Pulaski was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the Middle District of the Tennessee Elks Association and will serve a one-year term.
The BPO Elks is one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the USA and is committed to making its communities better places to live.
Each year, the Order donates more than $375 million in cash, goods and services to the needy, students, people with disabilities, active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families, veterans and their families and charitable organizations.
In the 154 years since the Order’s founding, the BPO Elks has made charitable donations totaling approximately $12 billion.
To learn more and join us in service, visit Elks.org. For membership information, visit Join.Elks.org.
—Elks USA
