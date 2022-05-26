May 2 Long pic web.jpg

The Pulaski Garden Club’s May Pick of the Month goes to Randy Long at 453 E. College St. The beautiful corner lot is recognized for it’s glorious azalea blooms and colorful delta pansies along with two fountains, a relaxing sitting area and many potted and in-ground blooming plants. PGC member Lauri Adams (right) presents the award to Long in front of his family’s heirloom and garden feature, a large and unique #3 bell, well over 100 years old.   PGC / Submitted

May Long pics web.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.