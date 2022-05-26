The Pulaski Garden Club’s May Pick of the Month goes to Randy Long at 453 E. College St. The beautiful corner lot is recognized for it’s glorious azalea blooms and colorful delta pansies along with two fountains, a relaxing sitting area and many potted and in-ground blooming plants. PGC member Lauri Adams (right) presents the award to Long in front of his family’s heirloom and garden feature, a large and unique #3 bell, well over 100 years old. PGC / Submitted
