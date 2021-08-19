The Pulaski Garden Club’s August Pick of the Month is Gaile and Ron Jordan’s 210 W. Sixth St. home. Built in 1900, their lovely Victorian recently underwent a landscape makeover featuring an antique pony cart amongst stone-lined beds bursting with texture and gorgeous blooms. Interesting pots, hanging baskets and unique yard ornaments all together make for an inspirational garden of peaceful tranquility. PGC / Submitted
Latest
- Ardmore Native Takes Over as Newest Police Chief
- Power Board Pursues Further Grants for Fiber Expansion
- GCHS Football Takes On Unfamiliar Schedule
- RMS Looks to Finish the Job in 2021
- Pulaski Garden Club August Pick of the Month
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Rebecca Clark
- School Board Discusses COVID-19 Protocols
- Raiders Take On 2A Football
- Eagles Are Anchored by Talented Line
- Firefighters Battle Blaze at New Canaan Ranch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.