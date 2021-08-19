IMG_0028 Jordan 5 web.jpg

The Pulaski Garden Club’s August Pick of the Month is Gaile and Ron Jordan’s 210 W. Sixth St. home. Built in 1900, their lovely Victorian recently underwent a landscape makeover featuring an antique pony cart amongst stone-lined beds bursting with texture and gorgeous blooms. Interesting pots, hanging baskets and unique yard ornaments all together make for an inspirational garden of peaceful tranquility.   PGC / Submitted

